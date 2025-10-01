Trump hit with another loss as Supreme Court rules on his bid to fire Lisa Cook

Washington DC - The Supreme Court recently ruled to allow Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to remain in her role as President Donald Trump aggressively seeks to fire her immediately.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Lisa Cook (r.) may remain as Federal Reserve Governor, turning down President Donald Trump's efforts to fire her. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The court issued the ruling on Wednesday with no explanation, noting a request from Trump to stay an injunction against removing Cook is "deferred pending oral argument in January 2026."

In August, Trump sent a letter to Cook, the first Black woman ever appointed to her role, claiming he had "sufficient cause" to remove her over allegations that she had made false statements on her mortgage agreements, which she has denied.

In response, Cook refused to step down, arguing that Trump had no cause and did not possess the authority to fire her, vowing to fight the president on the issue.

A lower court in Washington later ruled to temporarily halt Trump's effort, and the US Court of Appeals rejected his motion to overturn that ruling, leading the president to present the case to the Supreme Court.

Trump's attacks on Cook come after his repeated broadsides against Fed Chair Jerome Powell while the central bank kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged this year, much to his dismay.