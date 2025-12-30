Trump issues latest threat to Hamas during Netanyahu visit: "There'll be hell to pay"

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump threatened Hamas with "hell to pay" if the Palestinian group does not disarm soon.

Hamas has so far respected phase one of a ceasefire deal struck for Gaza on October 10, despite reporting hundreds of violations by Israeli forces, who have continued to kill Palestinians, block the entry of aid, and occupy large swathes of the territory.

But implementing the US-led plan's second phase, under which Hamas is to lay down its arms and an international stabilization force is to be deployed, is expected to be much more complicated.

Hamas has so far rejected calls to disarm without before a clear plan for a Palestinian administration of Gaza is put in place.

Speaking at a joint press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump said the US was not seeking another escalation in a conflict declared genocidal by scholars, legal experts, and human rights organizations.

"We talked about Hamas and we talked about disarmament, and they're going to be given a very short period of time to disarm, and we'll see how that works out," he said.

"If they don't disarm as as they agreed to do, they agreed to it and then there'll be hell to pay for them, and we don't want that. We're not looking for that, but they have to disarm within a fairly short period of time."

Trump warned that non-compliance would be "terrible" for Hamas, adding that other countries "will go in and wipe them out."

Backed to the hilt by successive US administrations, Israel has killed well over 70,000 people in Gaza, the vast majority of them civilians. The true number of victims is thought to be much higher.