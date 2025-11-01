Trump hosts lavish Great Gatsby-themed party hours before millions set to lose critical food aid

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump hosted a lavish Great Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, mere hours before more than 42 million Americans were due to lose critical food aid.

In footage and images captured at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, Trump is seen grinning and enjoying a lavish banquet alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a range of rich celebrities and supporters.

The party was Great Gatsby-themed, giving it a 1920s vibe of glamor and prestige, with most guests dressed up to fit the occasion.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 masterpiece is set during the inter-war years and is a critique on the American Dream and extreme wealth, focusing in part on the hollowness of upper-class society.

While Trump wined and dined alongside some the country's wealthiest, the clock ticked closer to midnight when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program assistance was suspended.

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, the Department of Agriculture said it could no longer find the funds to pay for SNAP after October 31.

The shutdown – triggered when Congressional Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement on a stop-gap spending bill – has now lasted more than a month, leaving thousands of federal workers without pay.

Now, more than 42 million Americans are going to be plunged deeper into food insecurity, as SNAP provides a lifeline for those who cannot afford to keep themselves and their families fed.

Days ago, North Carolina's Attorney General Jeff Jackson, a plaintiff in an ongoing lawsuit to keep SNAP running, warned in a statement that thousands of children were soon to go without food.