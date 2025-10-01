US government shuts down for the first time since 2018 as funding bills fail to pass

Washington DC - The US government began shutting down after midnight Wednesday as lawmakers and President Donald Trump failed to break a budget impasse that hinged on Democratic demands for health care funding.

The Senate failed two pass either of two competing budget bills, ensuring a government shutdown as of midnight on Wednesday. © REUTERS

The first shutdown since 2018 – also the longest in history, lasting 35 days – will stop work at multiple federal departments and agencies, affecting hundreds of thousands of government workers.

Trump blamed Democrats over the stalled talks and threatened to punish the party and its voters during the stoppage by targeting progressive priorities and forcing mass public sector job cuts.

"So we'd be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected. And they're Democrats, they're going to be Democrats," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He said a "lot of good can come down from shutdowns," and suggested he would use the pause to "get rid of a lot of things we didn't want, and they'd be Democrat things."

Government operations began grinding to a halt at 12:01 AM ET, after a frenetic but ultimately failed bid in the Senate to rubber-stamp a short-term funding resolution already approved by the House of Representatives.