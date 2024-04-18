Trump hush money trial juror excused over fears of being doxxed

New York, New York - As the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's hush money trial continues to interview prospective jurors , one was excused after expressing fears that her identity had been revealed by the media.

On Thursday, a prospective juror was excused from Donald Trump's hush money trial after expressing concerns their identity had been revealed by the media. © Brendan McDermid / POOL / AFP

According to CBS News, a young woman who was selected to be on the panel was dismissed on Thursday after she claimed people close to her had figured out she was a juror based on information reported in the news.

"Aspects of my identity have already been out there in public," she explained. "Yesterday alone, I had friends and family push things to me.

"I don't think at this point that I can be fair and unbiased," she added.

Judge Juan Merchan scolded the media for revealing too much about jurors and ordered them not to report on their appearances.

He also ruled that information regarding jurors' employers would be redacted from court records.

While it was not mentioned in court, many critics have pointed to a segment from Fox News host Jessie Waters, where he described a juror believed to be the young woman as "a nurse from the Upper East Side with a master's degree."