Here's what potential jurors in Trump's hush money trial will be asked

New York, New York - Potential jurors in next week's hush money trial of Donald Trump will be asked whether they have ever attended a rally in support of or opposition to the former president.

Potential jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial will be asked probing questions to ensure their impartiality in proceedings. © Collage: REUTERS

These questions are among those that will be asked of a group of randomly selected New Yorkers who will serve as jurors at the first ever criminal trial of an ex-president.



Trump faces 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records for paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to cover up a sexual encounter.

Jury selection for the blockbuster trial is to begin in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, and hundreds of residents have received summons to appear in court.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the former president cannot get a fair trial in New York, but they lost a last-ditch bid on Monday to delay the start of the trial while they file a motion seeking a change of venue.

Twelve jurors and up to six alternates will be picked to hear the case, which is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Their verdict must be unanimous, and both prosecutors and Trump's attorneys will be seeking to ferret out the political leanings of potential jurors to fashion a panel to their liking.