Trump warned over intimidation as seven jurors are selected in hush money trial

New York, New York - The judge in Donald Trump 's historic criminal trial on Tuesday warned the Republican presidential hopeful against intimidating jurors as seven panelists were chosen with unexpected speed following questioning by both sides.

Donald Trump's hush money trial has found seven jurors as the selection process continues with unexpected speed. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

There had been speculation that jury selection could take weeks in such a high-profile and sensitive case – the first criminal trial of a former US president, who also is running to return to the White House this November.

But Judge Juan Merchan ended the session saying he was hopeful opening arguments could begin as early as Monday.

After a preliminary phase in Trump's trial in which prospective jurors could opt out if they felt unable to be impartial or had extenuating circumstances, defense attorneys and prosecutors began questioning the candidates in depth.

Twelve jurors in total are needed, and six alternates will also be chosen.

Merchan cautioned Trump at one point that his muttering was audible to one juror who faced scrutiny over social media posts.

"I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom," Merchan said.

Trump (77) has been ordered by Merchan to be in court daily, putting a major hitch in his campaign plans.

"I should be right now in Pennsylvania and Florida – in many other states, North Carolina, Georgia – campaigning," Trump said in angry remarks outside the court. He called Merchan "Trump-hating."

Merchan has warned Trump against repeating his frequent past attempts to turn hearings into impromptu campaign appearances with outbursts at witnesses and staff, as well as tirades on social media.