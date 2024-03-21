Trump makes thirsty comment about women at Mar-a-Lago: "You're driving me crazy!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump was caught on camera telling a young female fan that "beautiful women" at his Mar-a-Lago estate are driving him "crazy."

In a viral video being shared around social media, Donald Trump was recently seen hitting on a supporter while greeting fans at his Mar-a-Lago estate. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the X account Patriot Takes shared a video of the former president greeting fans at the estate, stopping to sign a MAGA hat waved by one very eager supporter.

The female fan was ecstatic to get his autograph. Unable to contain her excitement, she told him, "I love you!" as he handed her cap back.

Trump then leaned in closer, and said, "Nice event, isn't it? Look at all these beautiful women. You're driving me crazy!"

This isn't the first time Trump has been caught ogling other women at Mar-a-Lago. In another viral video shared last week by Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief at Meidas Touch, Trump was spotted staring intently at a woman whose cropped dress is billowing in the wind.



Filipkowski simply captioned the post, "Not Melania."

The clips have reignited speculation about the notable absence of his wife Melania Trump, who has been dodging the public throughout her husband's campaign run despite being a big part of his efforts in the past.

Trump, who infamously bragged about grabbing women by the genitals and was recently found liable for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll, has long faced accusations of misogyny and inappropriate behavior.