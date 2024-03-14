Is Melania Trump's absence apart of an agreed-upon plan with Donald?
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, has noticeably been absent from her husband's re-election campaign, but a source claims it is all part of the couple's agreed-upon plan.
The source, identified as both social and political, recently explained to PEOPLE that Melania has been avoiding public appearances to focus on family, and her husband is totally fine with it.
"Donald loves to be out with the people and... going out on the campaign trail makes him happy," the source said.
"He is a loner horse and can function fine without his family, although he is happy when they can accompany him.
"Melania dislikes a petting zoo," they continued. "She goes when she has to, but if it's not essential, she prefers to stay out of the public eye... she tries to opt out."
The source notes that Melania recently attended a dinner reception for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban because she is "more comfortable" with that type of engagement than "a hard-core rally."
"She knows there are certain events she must attend, and Donald is okay with her going to those, but not everything. He does well on his own. So many people want to talk to him and be around him that he doesn't dwell on who is not there."
Above all, Melania's "main job" is taking care of their son Barron, who the source describes as "shy and reserved" and says his mother will "follow him wherever he goes to school."
"In the end, Melania loves her lifestyle and is well taken care of now and later."
Why is Melania staying away from Donald Trump's re-election campaign?
While the source's claims seem to focus on quelling any ideas that the Trumps are having marital issues, the world has been wildly speculating about Melania's absence because there has never been a time when her presence has been needed most.
Trump will soon face off against President Joe Biden in the general election as the Republican Party's nominee, but he is also fighting a ton of criminal charges and other legal battles.
He has been actively garnering support from his conservative base, most notably evangelical Christians.
Some of his legal issues have been arguably embarrassing for the former first lady - in a defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll, he was found liable of allegedly sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, and in his New York hush-money case, he is accused of paying a porn star to keep quiet about an affair that allegedly occurred while Melania was pregnant with their son.
To further add fuel to the fire, on the rare occurrences the Trumps have been seen together recently, they appear distant and not at all affectionate, leading many critics to believe they are unhappy together.
Though the source claims Trump "can function fine without his family," he is constantly asked about his wife. He has promised on multiple occasions that she will soon play a "big role" in his campaign, but that remains to be seen.
Barron has his 18th birthday coming up on March 20. As Trump forgot to wish Melania a Happy Mother's Day last year, he hopefully will remember to take a moment to give his youngest son a shoutout.
Cover photo: GUSTAVO CABALLERO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP