Is Melania Trump's absence apart of an agreed-upon plan with Donald?

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump , the wife of former President Donald Trump , has noticeably been absent from her husband's re-election campaign, but a source claims it is all part of the couple's agreed-upon plan.

A source recently spilled new claims about Melania Trump's (r.) noticeable absence from her husband's campaign, claiming she has chosen family over politics. © GUSTAVO CABALLERO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The source, identified as both social and political, recently explained to PEOPLE that Melania has been avoiding public appearances to focus on family, and her husband is totally fine with it.

"Donald loves to be out with the people and... going out on the campaign trail makes him happy," the source said.

"He is a loner horse and can function fine without his family, although he is happy when they can accompany him.

"Melania dislikes a petting zoo," they continued. "She goes when she has to, but if it's not essential, she prefers to stay out of the public eye... she tries to opt out."

The source notes that Melania recently attended a dinner reception for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban because she is "more comfortable" with that type of engagement than "a hard-core rally."



"She knows there are certain events she must attend, and Donald is okay with her going to those, but not everything. He does well on his own. So many people want to talk to him and be around him that he doesn't dwell on who is not there."

Above all, Melania's "main job" is taking care of their son Barron, who the source describes as "shy and reserved" and says his mother will "follow him wherever he goes to school."

"In the end, Melania loves her lifestyle and is well taken care of now and later."