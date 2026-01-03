Trump invites Japan's Takaichi to the US during phone talks

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump invited Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the US during a phone call late on Friday, and they agreed to work towards a meeting early this year, officials said.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (l.) stands alongside US President Donald Trump aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, during a visit to US Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, on October 28, 2025. © REUTERS

Trump has already said he will visit China in April, with Tokyo and Beijing in dispute over Takaichi's suggestion in November that Japan could intervene militarily in case of any attack on Taiwan.

China claims the island as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

Takaichi's comments triggered a sharp diplomatic backlash from China, which has urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan and suspended Japanese seafood imports.

The Japanese PM and Trump spoke for 25 minutes, agreeing to further strengthen economic and security cooperation, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said in a statement.

Trump invited Takaichi to visit the US, and "the two leaders concurred to coordinate in detail to realize the visit to the United States this spring," it said.

The statement did not make clear whether Trump and Takaichi talked about China, but they also "exchanged views mainly on the Indo-Pacific region and confirmed the close cooperation between Japan and the United States," it said.