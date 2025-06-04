Trump is reportedly fuming at the Supreme Court justices he nominated

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been reportedly complaining behind closed doors about Supreme Court justices that he believes are standing in the way of his MAGA agenda.

Multiple sources recently told CNN that for at least the past year, Trump has been privately expressing frustration with Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh – all of which he nominated during his first term in office.



His grievances come as the conservative justices have either refused to hear particular cases or made unfavorable rulings.

"It's not just one ruling," one source said. "It's been a few different events he's complained about privately."

Much of the president's ire has reportedly been aimed in particular at Barrett, his most recent appointee.

In March, she voted to reject Trump's plan to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid, and last month, she recused herself from a case that ended up blocking the creation of a first publicly funded religious charter school.

Barrett record has sparked backlash among Trump's base, with critics describing her as "weak" and a "DEI hire."

Chief Justice John Robert in March also took the unusual step of publicly chiding the president over his calls to have a federal judge impeached.

In a statement, principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields dismissed the accusations, insisting Trump "will always stand with the US Supreme Court."