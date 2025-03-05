Trump faces legal loss as Supreme Court rules on request to freeze foreign aid

Washington DC - The Supreme Court recently rejected an emergency request from President Donald Trump 's administration to freeze over $2 billion in foreign aid payments.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court ruled to reject a request from President Donald Trump's administration to freeze billions in foreign aid payments. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the court voted 5-4 against the freeze, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett agreeing with the liberal justices.

The ruling comes after Trump signed an order last month temporarily suspending foreign assistance programs pending a 90-day review in accordance with his efforts, alongside billionaire Elon Musk, to massively cut the federal government.

The move was later blocked by District Judge Amir Ali, who issued a ruling prohibiting the administration from "suspending, pausing, or otherwise preventing" the funds.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts stepped in and paused a deadline set by Judge Ali for the Trump administration to release the withheld funding.

In a dissenting opinion to the court's decision, conservative Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. criticized his colleagues.

"Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) $2 billion taxpayer dollars?" Alito wrote.

"The answer to that question should be an emphatic 'No,' but a majority of this court apparently thinks otherwise," he added. "I am stunned."