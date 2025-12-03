Trump issues chilling warning that US may attack any country trafficking drugs

Washington DC - President Donald Trump used a long-winded cabinet meeting on Tuesday to raise the issue of Colombian cocaine smuggling, and threatened to attack any country linked to drug trafficking.

When asked about potential land strikes on Venezuela, Trump widened his threats of violence to include any country that his administration believes is linked to the trafficking of drugs into the US.

"If they come in through a certain country, any country, or if we think they're building mills for fentanyl or cocaine – I hear Colombia... is making cocaine, they have cocaine manufacturing plants," Trump rambled during the meeting.

"They sell us their cocaine – we appreciate that very much – but anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack," he continued. "Not just Venezuela."

"Venezuela has been really bad," Trump said, before going on a long-winded rant accusing the Maduro regime of sending murderers and mentally unstable people into the US.

The Trump administration has used its supposed war against drug trafficking to excuse the bombing of numerous questionably identified ships in the Caribbean and the East Pacific.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has come under fire this week over the campaign after it came out that he allegedly ordered that US military to "kill everybody" during a strike in September.