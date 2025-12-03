Trump issues chilling warning that US may attack any country trafficking drugs
Washington DC - President Donald Trump used a long-winded cabinet meeting on Tuesday to raise the issue of Colombian cocaine smuggling, and threatened to attack any country linked to drug trafficking.
When asked about potential land strikes on Venezuela, Trump widened his threats of violence to include any country that his administration believes is linked to the trafficking of drugs into the US.
"If they come in through a certain country, any country, or if we think they're building mills for fentanyl or cocaine – I hear Colombia... is making cocaine, they have cocaine manufacturing plants," Trump rambled during the meeting.
"They sell us their cocaine – we appreciate that very much – but anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack," he continued. "Not just Venezuela."
"Venezuela has been really bad," Trump said, before going on a long-winded rant accusing the Maduro regime of sending murderers and mentally unstable people into the US.
The Trump administration has used its supposed war against drug trafficking to excuse the bombing of numerous questionably identified ships in the Caribbean and the East Pacific.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has come under fire this week over the campaign after it came out that he allegedly ordered that US military to "kill everybody" during a strike in September.
Colombia responds fiercely to Trump's threats: "You will awaken the Jaguar"
Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded to Trump's comments by inviting him to come and see the country for himself.
"Come to Colombia, Mr. Trump, I invite you, so that you can participate in the destruction of the nine laboratories we do daily to prevent cocaine from reaching the US," Petro wrote on X in comments translated from Spanish.
Petro went on to boast about his anti-drug smuggling successes, claiming that his government has destroyed at least 18,400 laboratories "without missiles."
"I'll show you how they are destroyed, one laboratory every 40 minutes, but do not threaten our sovereignty, because you will awaken the Jaguar."
"Attacking our sovereignty is declaring war; do not damage two centuries of diplomatic relations," he said.
"You have already slandered me; do not continue down that path. If there is a country that has helped stop thousands of tons of cocaine so that North Americans do not consume it, it is Colombia."
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds