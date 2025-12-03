Trump doubles down on threat to terminate Biden's pardons in latest attack

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his threat to terminate all documents, executive orders, and pardons that former President Joe Biden signed into law using an autopen.

President Donald Trump (r.) again threatened to terminate any pardons signed by his predecessor using an autopen. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized 'AUTOPEN,' within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect," Trump wrote in a rambling rant on Truth Social.

"Anyone receiving 'pardons,' 'commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no legal effect," he continued.

Trump's claim is but another in a long line of similar threats to "terminate" pardons and documents signed into law by Biden with an autopen.

Less than a week ago, Trump said that "Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated," in a similar social media rant.

Biden used an autopen to sign a number of executive orders, laws, pardons, and other presidential documents during his four-year stint in the Oval Office.

While Trump and other MAGA supporters have criticized Biden for the use of an autopen and have even claimed that his presidency was "usurped" by the device, it has been a standard practice by presidents dating as far back as Thomas Jefferson.

President George W. Bush's Department of Justice in 2005 declared the use of an autopen as entirely legal, and Trump himself has even used one on occasion.