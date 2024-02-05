Trump issues loud warning to Republicans on border bill: "Don't be STUPID!"

Washington DC - Former US president Donald Trump warned Republicans Monday not to accept a bipartisan Senate deal on funding for border security, Ukraine, and Israel.

"Don't be STUPID!!! We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill. It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape, or form!" said Trump.



With the White House race looking almost certain to be a rematch of 2020's, the Republican former president has been hammering his Democratic successor on immigration – and it seems to be working.

Backed by Biden, senators unveiled one of the most draconian immigration bills in a generation Sunday, including significant restrictions that Biden has committed to signing into law.

The $118.3 billion package includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel's devastating war on Gaza, $10 billion in humanitarian aid, nearly $5 billion for Asia-Pacific partners including Taiwan, and $20 billion in new border funding.

Concession to the far-right include curbing of presidential discretion in allowing in refugees for humanitarian reasons, an expedited removal process, and a mandate to close the border when apprehensions reach 5,000 daily.

It also includes none of the priorities Democrats have repeatedly touted, such as a path to citizenship for the country's estimated 11 million undocumented migrants.

Still, Trump called repeatedly for his party to kill the legislation and deny Biden anything that would be perceived as a political victory ahead of November's election.