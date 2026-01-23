Trump lashes out at Newsom after Davos appearance: "GO HOME!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at California Governor Gavin Newsom on social media over critical comments he made to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

President Donald Trump (l.) angrily lashed out at Gavin Newsom after critical comments the California governor made about him in Davos, Switzerland. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Fabrice Coffrini

"Gavin Newscum, as a 'Lame Duck' Governor of a Failing State, should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign Leaders, and embarrassing our Country," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Thursday.

Trump then went on to claim that Newsom "made a mockery of himself" at Davos, before pointing to a series of things that he believes the California governor could be doing better.

The president claimed Newsom stopped water from flowing during last year's Los Angeles fires, that he needs to finish an "overbudget and behind schedule" railroad, and that he needs to get on top of crime.

He finished up his rant, littered with numerous grammatical mistakes, by saying that Newsom needs to "finish out his term and GO HOME!"

"With a record like he's got, the ruination of one of the most beautiful places on Earth, where people are leaving in droves, it is unimaginable that he could run for President, but, who knows, it's a very strange World!"