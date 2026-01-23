Trump lashes out at Newsom after Davos appearance: "GO HOME!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at California Governor Gavin Newsom on social media over critical comments he made to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Gavin Newscum, as a 'Lame Duck' Governor of a Failing State, should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign Leaders, and embarrassing our Country," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Thursday.
Trump then went on to claim that Newsom "made a mockery of himself" at Davos, before pointing to a series of things that he believes the California governor could be doing better.
The president claimed Newsom stopped water from flowing during last year's Los Angeles fires, that he needs to finish an "overbudget and behind schedule" railroad, and that he needs to get on top of crime.
He finished up his rant, littered with numerous grammatical mistakes, by saying that Newsom needs to "finish out his term and GO HOME!"
"With a record like he's got, the ruination of one of the most beautiful places on Earth, where people are leaving in droves, it is unimaginable that he could run for President, but, who knows, it's a very strange World!"
Newsom torches Trump at Davos
Trump's post came after Newsom torched the president at Davos and said that under his leadership, the US has "become unrecognizable in a matter of months."
The governor also urged the US' allies, particularly European leaders, to "develop a backbone" and push back more aggressively on Trump's threats against Greenland.
"Destruction is not strength. The Trump administration is weakness disguised as strength," Newsom said. "We decided the only way to address Trump is quite literally to fight fire with fire."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Fabrice Coffrini