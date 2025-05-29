Trump lashes out at tariff ruling: "Horrible, country-threatening decision"

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at a Court of International Trade ruling blocking most of his tariffs, calling it "horrible".

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at a Court of International Trade ruling blocking most of his tariffs, calling it "horrible" and saying the Supreme Court should reverse it "quickly and decisively."

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at a Court of International Trade ruling blocking most of his tariffs, calling it "horrible".
President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at a Court of International Trade ruling blocking most of his tariffs, calling it "horrible".  © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Backroom 'hustlers' must not be allowed to destroy our Nation!" Trump said in a long rant on his Truth Social platform in which he again painted himself as a target of a biased judicial system.

"Where do these initial three Judges come from?" he asked. "How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America?

"Is it purely a hatred of 'TRUMP?' What other reason could it be?"

Trump's Middle East envoy says he has "very good feeling" that a Gaza ceasefire is imminent
Donald Trump Trump's Middle East envoy says he has "very good feeling" that a Gaza ceasefire is imminent

A federal court on Wednesday blocked the "Liberation Day" import tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president had overstepped his authority with the across-the-board levies.

That ruling was temporarily stayed on Thursday following a government appeal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the judges "brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump" and called for the Supreme Court to "put an end" to the challenge.

"If allowed to stand, this would completely destroy Presidential Power — The Presidency would never be the same!" Trump said in his post. "This decision is being hailed all over the World by every Country, other than the United States of America."

Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP

More on Donald Trump: