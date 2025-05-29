Trump lashes out at tariff ruling: "Horrible, country-threatening decision"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at a Court of International Trade ruling blocking most of his tariffs, calling it "horrible" and saying the Supreme Court should reverse it "quickly and decisively."

"Backroom 'hustlers' must not be allowed to destroy our Nation!" Trump said in a long rant on his Truth Social platform in which he again painted himself as a target of a biased judicial system.

"Where do these initial three Judges come from?" he asked. "How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America?

"Is it purely a hatred of 'TRUMP?' What other reason could it be?"

A federal court on Wednesday blocked the "Liberation Day" import tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president had overstepped his authority with the across-the-board levies.

That ruling was temporarily stayed on Thursday following a government appeal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the judges "brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump" and called for the Supreme Court to "put an end" to the challenge.