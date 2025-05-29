Appeals court sides with Trump over block on "Liberation Day" tariffs

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday won a temporary reprieve for his aggressive tariff strategy, with an appeals court preserving his sweeping import duties on China and other trading partners – for now.

A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay of a ruling that would have blocked many of Trump's sweeping tariffs, to allow the appeals process to continue. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The short-term relief will allow for an appeals process to proceed, after the Court of International Trade on Wednesday barred most of the tariffs announced since Trump took office, ruling that he had overstepped his authority.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has moved to reconfigure US trade ties with the world while using levies to force foreign governments to the negotiating table.

But the stop-start tariff rollout, impacting both allies and adversaries, has roiled markets and snarled supply chains.

Prior to Thursday's decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, known as an administrative stay, the White House was given 10 days to halt affected tariffs.

The Trump administration called the ruling "blatantly wrong," filing an appeal and expressing confidence that the decision would be overturned.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the judges "brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump."