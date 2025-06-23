Trump launches effort to oust Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in wake of Iran criticism: "Not MAGA!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has reportedly launched a new super PAC aimed at unseating Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie for being consistently critical of him.

According to Axios, Trump and his team recently launched Kentucky MAGA, a super PAC devoted to defeating Massie in the May 2026 primary. The group is being run by the president's senior political advisers, Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita.

Aides told the outlet the goal is to rally support around one candidate to unseat Massie, and LaCivita said the PAC would spend "whatever it takes" to achieve their goal.

"Massie's long-time opposition to President Trump's working family tax cuts – and really anything to do with President Trump – is coming to an end," LaCivita said.

"Thomas 'Little Boy' Massie will be fired," he added.

Massie has been one of only a few Republicans willing to openly criticize the president and some of his most controversial rhetoric and policies. Most recently, Massie called the president's decision to bomb Iran without congressional approval unconstitutional.

In response, Trump shared a lengthy post to Truth Social on Sunday, declaring Massie is "not MAGA" and should be "voted out of office."