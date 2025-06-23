Trump bashes former Russian president for using "the N word" to criticize Iran bombing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently called out senior Russian official Dmitry Medvedev for using what he calls "the N word" to criticize his decision to bomb Iran.

President Trump (r.) recently responded after senior Russian official Dmitry Medvedev suggested the country would send nuclear weapons to assist Iran. © Collage: Yekaterina SHTUKINA / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Monday, the president accused Medvedev, who served as the country's president between 2012 and 2018, of "throwing around" the word "nuclear" by suggesting Russia would send warheads to Iran to help them defend themselves.

"Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination?" Trump wrote. "If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The 'N word' should not be treated so casually.

"I guess that's why [Vladimir Putin's] 'THE BOSS.'"

The president went on to seemingly issue a thinly veiled threat, bragging that "the strongest and best equipment we have... is our Nuclear Submarines."

Trump's remarks came in response to an X post Medvedev shared on Sunday, in which he accused Trump of starting a new war that would result in the Iranian people rallying around their leadership.

Medvedev also claimed, "A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads."