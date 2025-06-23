Tulsi Gabbard reappears amid speculation over opposition to Iran strikes

Washington DC - The Trump administration released an image of National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard in the situation room as the US bombed Iran, amid speculation over her stance on the decision to launch the attack.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has surfaced in a photo from the White House amid speculation that she opposed strikes on Iran. © AFP/Ezra Acayan/POOL

"President Trump's intelligence team in the White House Situation Room," read a post on an X account run by the White House, alongside a snap of Gabbard sitting together with other officials.

She was noticeable absent in photos released immediately after the US launched an unprecedented assault on Iran's nuclear sites.

As head of National Intelligence, Gabbard had previously irked Trump by testifying in a congressional hearing that Tehran was not close to building a nuclear weapon, directly contradicting the US pretext for joining Israel's war on Iran.

She backtracked quickly on her comments, however, instead claiming without evidence that Iran was "within weeks to months" of obtaining the weapons.