Trump launches new plan to make IVF affordable: "Prices are going way down"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a plan aimed at making in vitro fertilization more affordable, an initial step in a long-touted campaign promise.

Earlier this year Trump dubbed himself the "fertilization president," while also signing an executive order directing his administration to explore ways of making IVF more accessible.

Substantive coverage of fertility-related procedures and medications in the US remains rare and highly variable depending on specific patients, providers, employers, and state rules.

It was unclear what concrete changes the initiative could lead to. But Trump said in Oval Office remarks that "prices are going way down. Way, way down."

Trump said the White House is proposing a so-called employer benefit option they say would encourage employers to offer workers coverage for IVF through a supplemental plan.

That would be similar to how dental and vision care are carved out of the core medical insurance plans and covered as standalone programs.

"I'm asking all employers to make these new fertility benefit options available to their employees immediately," Trump said.