Trump legal team asks Supreme Court to back off in deadline-day filing amid immunity dispute

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's legal team have asked the US Supreme Court to not intervene in his federal election subversion trial, which hinges on a disputed presidential immunity defense.

Lawyers for Trump submitted the filing on Wednesday – the deadline established by the Supreme Court – arguing that the question of immunity should first be addressed by the US Court of Appeals.

"In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists," the filing argues. "To this day, no appellate court has addressed it."

"The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide," it added.

Trump is facing charges for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election. His legal time have been fighting for the case to be dismissed, arguing that he is "absolutely immune from criminal prosecution" as a former president.

Last week, prosecutors submitted a filing that requested the Supreme Court intervene and deliver an expedited decision in an attempt to not delay the trial any longer. The justices had ordered the ex-president's attorneys to respond by December 20.

Trump's attorneys said in their response that there was "no compelling reason" the Supreme Court should step in, and argued that the prosecuting team's request created a "compelling appearance of partisan motivation."