Supreme Court Chief Justice slams anti-judge rhetoric in apparent dig at Trump

Washington DC - The head of the Supreme Court warned that judges are being put at risk by rhetoric from politicians and the "threats of violence and murder."

Chief Justice John Roberts warned that judges are being put at risk by rhetoric from politicians and "threats of violence" in an apparent dig at Trump. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Although Chief Justice John Roberts did not name names, his rare public warning came against a backdrop of constant verbal attacks led by President Donald Trump against courts blocking some of his more contentious policies.

Addressing a judicial conference in North Carolina on Saturday, Roberts cautioned against people "expressing a high degree of hostility to the court" or to judges who may be deemed "part of the problem" during more volatile political disputes.

"The danger, of course, is somebody might pick up on that, and we have had, of course, serious threats of violence and murder of judges just simply for doing their work," Roberts told the conference.

"I think the political people on both sides of the aisle need to keep that in mind," he said, stressing he did not believe the threats were associated more with Republicans or Democrats.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has launched fierce attacks on federal judges who have ruled against his executive orders, or blocked his efforts on the deportation of migrants or the slashing of the federal workforce.

The administration has expanded its withering attacks on judges. In April, the FBI arrested a Milwaukee judge, Hannah Dugan, for trying to help an individual evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The White House has been accused of defying some court orders it disagrees with, accusations the administration denies.