Trump White House drops odd MAGA version of "Lo-fi Girl" to promote "Big, Beautiful Bill"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's White House recently dropped its own strange version of the classic "Lo-Fi Girl" video to help promote his "One Big, Beautiful Bill."

The White House recently shared a strange cartoon video of President Donald Trump to promote proposed benefits of his "One Big, Beautiful Bill." © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / YouTube / White House

On Sunday, the White House shared a video stream titled "One Big Beautiful Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax / Study to" which featured an AI-generated cartoon Trump reliving three unforgettable moments.

Two scenes showed the animated president grinning from ear to ear while making French fries and working the drive-thru window at a McDonald's, a tribute to the bizarre campaign stunt he pulled while running for president last year.

A third scene showed him raising a US flag in front of the White House, seemingly paying tribute to his recent order to put up two flags on opposite ends of the lawn to accompany the flag already flying on the front of the building.

The scenes also included scrolling text that lists supposed benefits of Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," such as claims that it will restore "fiscal sanity" and "permanently" secure the nation's borders.

The concept was stolen from the popular "Lofi Girl" stream, which was launched in 2017 and features an animated scene with artwork influenced by Studio Ghibli films. The 24/7 livestream features a young girl studying with a Japanese skyline in the background as lo-fi hip-hop beats play.