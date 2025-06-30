Trump admin. threatens new Harvard funding cuts over antisemitism claims

New York, New York - The Trump administration on Monday accused Harvard of violating the civil rights of its Jewish and Israeli students and threatened to cut off all federal funding if the university does not take urgent action.

The Veritas shield with wreath and banner on Stone House at Harvard University on March 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. © SCOTT EISEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Harvard has been at the forefront of Donald Trump's campaign against top universities after it defied his calls to submit to oversight of its curriculum, staffing, student recruitment, and "viewpoint diversity."

Trump and his allies claim that Harvard and other prestigious US universities are unaccountable bastions of liberal, anti-conservative bias, and antisemitism.

In a letter sent to the president of Harvard, a federal task force accused it of failing to protect the students during campus protests against Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Following an investigation, the task force concluded that "Harvard has been in some cases deliberately indifferent, and in others has been a willful participant in anti-Semitic harassment of Jewish students, faculty, and staff," according to the letter.

The letter went on to say that the majority of Jewish students at Harvard felt they suffered discrimination on campus, while a quarter felt physically unsafe.

"Jewish and Israeli students were assaulted and spit on; they hid their kippahs for fear of being harassed and concealed their Jewish identity from classmates for fear of ostracization," the letter said.

"Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard's relationship with the federal government."

The school said it "strongly disagrees with the government's findings" as it "has taken substantive, proactive steps to address the root causes of antisemitism in its community."

The Trump administration has also sought to remove Harvard from an electronic student immigration registry and instructed US embassies around the world to deny visas to international students hoping to attend the Massachusetts-based university.