Trump makes big endorsement in Georgia governor's race

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday threw his weight behind Burt Jones, Georgia's current lieutenant governor, and endorsed his run to become the state's next chief executive.

President Donald Trump endorsed Georgia's current Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones to become the state's next Governor. © AFP/Jim Watson

"Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, is running to be the next Governor of the Great State of Georgia, a very special place to me," Trump said in a rambling post on Truth Social.

"As the first member of the Georgia State Assembly to Endorse 'DONALD J. TRUMP' for President, Burt was strongly committed to my Campaign in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and worked tirelessly to help us WIN."



Trump went on to describe Jones as a "warrior" with "the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of his wonderful State and Nation."

"As your next Governor, Burt Jones will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Continue to Secure our now Secure Southern Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

Jones has served as Georgia's 13th lieutenant governor since 2023 and was previously a member of the state Senate since 2013. In 2015, he became the first Georgia elected official to back Trump for president.

Trump's endorsement comes after speculation that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene might enter the race was put to an end in July. Incumbent Governor Brian Kemp cannot run again due to term limit rules.