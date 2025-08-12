Trump makes big endorsement in Georgia governor's race

President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Georgia's Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, and endorsed his run to become the next Governor of Georgia.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday threw his weight behind Burt Jones, Georgia's current lieutenant governor, and endorsed his run to become the state's next chief executive.

President Donald Trump endorsed Georgia's current Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones to become the state's next Governor.
President Donald Trump endorsed Georgia's current Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones to become the state's next Governor.  © AFP/Jim Watson

"Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, is running to be the next Governor of the Great State of Georgia, a very special place to me," Trump said in a rambling post on Truth Social.

"As the first member of the Georgia State Assembly to Endorse 'DONALD J. TRUMP' for President, Burt was strongly committed to my Campaign in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and worked tirelessly to help us WIN."

Trump went on to describe Jones as a "warrior" with "the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of his wonderful State and Nation."

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out about increasing suspicion over her skyrocketing net worth
Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out about increasing suspicion over her skyrocketing net worth
Pete Buttigieg slams JD Vance for supporting "America's Hitler"
Politicians Pete Buttigieg slams JD Vance for supporting "America's Hitler"

"As your next Governor, Burt Jones will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Continue to Secure our now Secure Southern Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

Jones has served as Georgia's 13th lieutenant governor since 2023 and was previously a member of the state Senate since 2013. In 2015, he became the first Georgia elected official to back Trump for president.

Trump's endorsement comes after speculation that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene might enter the race was put to an end in July. Incumbent Governor Brian Kemp cannot run again due to term limit rules.

"Burt Jones for Governor has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump declared, before writing in all-caps that "he will never let you down!"

Cover photo: AFP/Jim Watson

More on Donald Trump: