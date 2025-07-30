Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to rumors of Georgia governor run: "We all know I would win"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to squash rumors that she is planning to run for governor in her home state of Georgia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed her plans for a gubernatorial run as she claims to have "massive statewide support" to do so. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a lengthy X post shared on Tuesday, MTG dismissed rumors shared about her, insisting, "If you have not heard it straight from me, then it is likely not true."

"If I was running for governor, the entire world would know it because I would be all over the state of Georgia campaigning, I would have ads running, I would be raising scary amounts of money, and I would literally clear the field," Greene wrote.

Greene said she is "humbled and grateful by the massive statewide support" for her to run, adding, "we all know I would win; It's not even debatable."

"One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family, and friends, but it won’t be in 2026," she said in conclusion.

Greene, who won re-election to represent Georgia's 14th congressional district for the third time last year, had also considered running for a Senate seat. In May, she announced she had decided not to do so, arguing the Senate is "where good ideas go to die."