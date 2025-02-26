Trump makes big threat in battle against "fake" journalism

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revealed that he wants to create a new law to take away source protection from journalists and media organizations.

On Wednesday morning, Trump shared a Truth Social post claiming he has had "the best opening month of any president in history," but admonished "fake" authors and news media for publishing damning stories about him using "so-called 'anonymous,' or 'off the record,' quotes."

"At some point, I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media in general, to find out whether or not these 'anonymous sources' even exist, which they largely do not," Trump wrote.

"They are made up, defamatory fiction, and a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty," he continued. "I'll do it as a service to our Country.

"Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!"

The post comes as Trump has waged an aggressive war against the media in recent weeks.

Critics believe the president's recent remarks are in reference to a book by journalist Michael Wolff titled All or Nothing, which was released on Tuesday.