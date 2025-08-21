US appeals court sides with Trump administration on TPS terminations for three countries

San Francisco, California - A federal appeals court on Wednesday granted the Trump administration's request to pause an order continuing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for tens of thousands of people from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua.

The National TPS Alliance has sued the US government over its bid to revoke TPS for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

A decision from a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel comes after US District Judge Trina L. Thompson late last month temporarily halted the Trump administration's bid to end TPS for the three countries.

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

"The freedom to live fearlessly, the opportunity of liberty, and the American dream. That is all Plaintiffs seek. Instead, they are told to atone for their race, leave because of their names, and purify their blood. The Court disagrees," Thompson had written in her ruling, for which the US government sought an "emergency stay."

"I am heartbroken by the court’s decision. I've lived in the US for years, and my kids are US citizens and have never even been to Nepal. This ruling leaves us and thousands of other TPS families in fear and uncertainty," Sandhya Lama, a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement.

"We are not an 'emergency,'" she continued. "We are families, workers, and neighbors who have built our lives here. Despite this setback, we will continue to fight for justice. This decision will not silence us. Our voices will be heard."