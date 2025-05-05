Trump meets with far-right former Proud Boys leader at Mar-a-Lago after January 6 pardon

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump reportedly met with former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio for a brief conversations while at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

Donald Trump (r.) reportedly met with Enrique Tarrio (l.), the former leader of the Proud Boys, while at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. © Collage: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & AFP/Alex Wroblewski

The New York Times (NYT) reported that Tarrio thanked Trump for cutting short a 22-year prison sentence he was serving for offenses he committed as part of the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Tarrio – whose sentence was the longest handed down following January 6 – used to be the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right neofascist group known for promoting and engaging in political violence.

He was at Mar-a-Lago with his mother for dinner.

Trump and Tarrio reportedly crossed paths and exchanged words.

It isn't clear whether the meeting was intentional, but Tarrio would have needed to go through a Secret Service screening process before attending the dinner.

"Two years ago today, I was unjustly sentenced to 22 years in prison by a corrupt and oppressive system for a crime I didn’t commit," Tarrio said in a post on X. "My life was stripped away, but my spirit remained unbroken."

"Yesterday, I had the honor of meeting the President of the United States, a moment I never could have imagined in my darkest days," he went on.

"I’ve been given a second chance to start anew, and I know this is no accident. God made this possible."

According to the NYT, Tarrio's mother said that Trump immediately recognized Tarrio and exclaimed, "Oh, you're that guy" before striking up a brief conversation in which her son thanked Trump for the pardon.