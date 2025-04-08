Trump "never felt better" as he announces date for next physical exam

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said that he will undergo his "long scheduled Annual Physical Examination" on Friday at Walter Reed Medical Center.

President Donald Trump said he has "never felt better" as he prepares to undergo his annual physical exam on Friday.

"I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social Monday.

The 78-year-old is a prolific golfer who abstains from alcohol and cigarettes, but he is known to be a big fan of fast food and well-done steaks.

His earlier physical exams have raised questions about the specifics of his health data and about the transparency of results.

A physical during his first term, in 2018, suggested the president should aim to lose 10 to 15 pounds but was generally in "excellent health."

His doctor at the time, now Texas Representative Ronny Jackson, said there were no signs of "any cognitive issues," and that with a healthier diet, he could "live to be 200 years old."

A year later, an exam found the 6-foot-3 Trump weighed 243 pounds, up seven pounds since shortly before taking office, making him technically obese. It said he was taking medication to treat high cholesterol.

In 2020, he told Fox News that he aced a test for cognitive impairment by repeating the phrase "person, woman, man, camera, TV."

During Trump's presidential campaign in 2015, his doctor, Harold Bornstein, released a letter saying the candidate's blood pressure was "astonishingly excellent" and that if elected, "Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."