Trump shares "excellent" health report as concerns for his age grow

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently shared his updated health report on social media, and contrary to popular belief, he is apparently a pillar of good health.

On Monday, Donald Trump released a health report written by his private physician, who claims he has "excellent" physical and cognitive health. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Zoonar, TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday afternoon, the former president shared the report on his Truth Social platform, which claims Trump's "overall health is excellent."

His physical exam results were "well within normal range," while his cognitive exam results were "exceptional." The results of an "extensive laboratory analysis" were "even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters."

"President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule," the report states.

"It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come," the report adds.