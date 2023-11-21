Trump shares "excellent" health report as concerns for his age grow
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently shared his updated health report on social media, and contrary to popular belief, he is apparently a pillar of good health.
On Monday afternoon, the former president shared the report on his Truth Social platform, which claims Trump's "overall health is excellent."
His physical exam results were "well within normal range," while his cognitive exam results were "exceptional." The results of an "extensive laboratory analysis" were "even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters."
"President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule," the report states.
"It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come," the report adds.
Are Donald Trump and his doctor full of it?
The health report has been met with skepticism as it makes bold claims about Trump's health while failing to provide any specifics, such as his weight, blood pressure, and other details that are normal for such a report.
According to Meidas Touch, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, the physician who wrote the report, is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in New Jersey. While Trump regularly spends time at his Bedminster property in the state, he has not been in Jersey for at least the past month.
The report was released the same day as President Joe Biden's 81st birthday, and seems to be a comparison to Trump's political opponent as concerns for his age and cognitive decline grow.
But Trump, too, has been facing similar criticisms, as he has recently made several flubs and has had moments of confusion while on the campaign trail.
Texas Representative Ronnie Jackson, who previously served as Trump's private physician, shared the recent health report on social media, adding the caption, "HEALTHIEST PRESIDENT IN HISTORY!!!"
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Zoonar, TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP