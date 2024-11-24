Trump completes cabinet with Brooke Rollins nomination for secretary of agriculture

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump recently nominated his longtime ally Brooke Rollins to head the Department of Agriculture, wrapping up his cabinet selection.

On Saturday, Donald Trump (r.) nominated longtime ally Brooke Rollins (l.) to be secretary of agriculture, completing his presidential cabinet roster. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Saturday, Trump issued a statement praising Rollins, who he says will "spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country."

Rollins served as a White House aide during Trump's first administration, including her work as acting director of the Domestic Policy Council. She has since co-founded and became president of the America First Policy Institute – a pro-Trump right-wing think tank.

As secretary of agriculture, Rollins would oversee federal agencies overseeing the nation's food production, distribution, packing, inspection, and trade.

In a post on X, Rollins said it would be "the honor of my life to fight for America’s farmers and our Nation’s agricultural communities," and described the opportunity as "truly the American Dream at its greatest."

Her nomination completes Trump's list of cabinet members, which will now have to face a confirmation vote in the US senate.

Many of his picks have consisted of staunch MAGA allies, and some have been met with controversy.

Trump recently picked Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general, which resulted in backlash, as the representative has been facing serious sexual assault allegations against him.