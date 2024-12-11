Trump nominates CIA veteran Ron Johnson as US ambassador to Mexico

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Ron Johnson to be US Ambassador to Mexico in his upcoming administration.

President-elect Donald Trump (r.) recently nominated Ronald Johnson to serve as ambassador to Mexico during his upcoming administration. © Collage: Yuri CORTEZ & Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, in which he explained that Johnson will be working closely with his Secretary of State nominee, Marco Rubio, to "promote our Nation's security and prosperity through strong America First Foreign Policies."

"Together, we will put an end to migrant crime, stop the illegal flow of Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our Country, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" he added.

Johnson – who shares the same name as the current senator of Wisconsin – had previously served as the ambassador to El Salvador during Trump's first term.

He is also a former Green Beret who has more than 20 years of experience working for the Central Intelligence Agency.

His appointment comes as Trump has vowed to implement the largest deportation effort in US history on day one of his presidency and has threatened tariffs against Mexico, Canada, and China to put pressure on them to address the overflow of immigrants and drugs coming into the US.