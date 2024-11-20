Trump nominee for Secretary of Education is ex-WWE chief executive Linda McMahon

Washington DC - Donald Trump nominated Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, on Tuesday to lead a Department of Education which he has pledged to abolish.

Donald Trump picked former WWE chief executive Linda McMahon (2nd from l.) to be his nominee for Secretary of Education. © Collage: REUTERS & Michael Loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Describing McMahon as a "fierce advocate for Parents' Rights," Trump said in a statement: "We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort."

McMahon is a co-chair of Trump's transition team ahead of his return to the White House in January. It is tasked with filling some 4,000 positions in the government.

Trump cited her two-year stint on the Connecticut Board of Education and 16 years on the board of trustees at Sacred Heart University – a private Catholic school – as evidence of her experience.

McMahon left WWE in 2009 to run in vain for Senate, and has been a major donor to Trump.

Since 2021, she has chaired the Center For The American Worker at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.