Trump nominee Paul Ingrassia says he has a "Nazi streak" in shocking text messages

Washington DC - Paul Ingrassia, President Donald Trump 's nominee for the US Office of Special Counsel, said that the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday should be cancelled and boasted about having a "Nazi streak."

"MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his 'holiday' should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs," Ingrassia reportedly wrote in January 2024, according to messages obtained by Politico on Monday.

He used an Italian racial slur to describe Black people as he continued, "From Kwanza to MLK Jr. day to Black History Month to Juneteenth... Every single one needs to be eviscerated."

Politico spoke to two individuals who were present in the group chat and chose to act as whistleblowers, provided they remain anonymous.

One of them said that he chose to release the texts and speak out because he wants "the government to be staffed with experienced people who are taken seriously."

"Paul belongs in the Hitler Youth with Ubergruppenfuhrer Steve Bannon," one person texted in the group.

Ingrassia replied, "I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it."

The texts come days after Politico exposed more than 2900 pages of hateful text messages shared between Young Republican leaders, including references to African Americans as "watermelon people" and expressions of admiration for Hitler.