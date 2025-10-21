Trump gloats as White House demolition sparks outrage: "Music to my ears"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off criticism over the demolition of part of the White House to build a new ballroom, saying the sound of the construction work was "music to my ears."

President Donald Trump dismissed the critics as he hailed the construction of a new ballroom at the White House. © REUTERS

Democrats have accused the Republican of failing to respect the presidential mansion, after pictures emerged of excavators tearing off the facade of the East Wing of the building.

As AFP journalists saw the demolition continue on Tuesday, Democrats also criticized him for pushing ahead with a $250-million plan while Americans face a government shutdown and a high cost of living.

But the 79-year-old property mogul insisted that the work needed to be done, and said that taxpayers would not pay for any of it.

"We're building a world-class ballroom. For 150 years, they've wanted a ballroom," Trump told a lunch for Republican senators at the White House as the grinding and beeping of machinery could be heard in the background.

"You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back. You hear that sound? Oh, that's music to my ears. I love that sound."

Trump, who made his fortune in construction, added: "When I hear that sound, it reminds me of money. In this case, it reminds of lack of money because I'm paying for it."

The president has said that he is partly funding work on the giant ballroom, while private and corporate donors will cover the rest.

Last week, Trump hosted a glitzy dinner for donors with guests including several top US tech firms, but the White House has not released a list yet or given any figures.