Leaders of Young Republicans caught sharing hateful jokes and slurs in leaked text chats

Washington DC - Recently leaked text messages between leaders of Young Republicans groups across the US have revealed "how a new generation of GOP activists talk when they think no one is listening."

Text message chats featuring the leaders of Young Republicans groups across the US have leaked, revealing hateful and offensive rhetoric shared by its members. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

On Tuesday, Politico published portions of Telegram messages spanning more than seven months, showing leaders from chapters in New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont sharing numerous hateful jokes, slurs, and remarks.

William Hendrix, vice chair of the Kansas group, reportedly used variations of the n-word over a dozen times, while Bobby Walker, vice chair of the New York state group, referred to rape as "epic."

Of the 2,900 pages of messages obtained, the outlet found that hateful epithets were used more than 251 times, with Peter Giunta, chair of the NY group, being "the most prominent voice in the chat spreading racist messages – often encouraged or 'liked' by other members."

In one chat, Giunta threatened to send anyone who votes against him becoming chair of the Young Republican National Federation "to the gas chambers." In another, he advised colleagues that if the pilot on a plane they are on "looks ten shades darker than someone from Sicily, just end it there" and "scream the no-no word."

In other instances, Giunta referred to African Americans as "the watermelon people," and declared, "I love Hitler."

Giunta also told his colleagues that he had spoken with the White House about an endorsement from Donald Trump for his bid to chair the YRNF, though the president ultimately decided not to weigh in on the race.