Trump orders Republicans to "kill" a bill aiming to protect journalists from government

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump is calling on congressional Republicans to block a bill meant to protect journalists from being spied on.

In a recent social media post, president-elect Donald Trump called on Republicans to "kill" a bill meant to create protections for journalists. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump shared a link to a PBS News story on the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act – also known as the PRESS Act – which would prevent the government from forcing journalists to reveal confidential sources or seizing data without their knowledge.

"REPUBLICANS MUST KILL THIS BILL!" Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.

The story included an interview with Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists, who urged lawmakers to pass the bill, pointing to Trump's aggressive rhetoric regarding the media.

"It's really important that we have that federal shield law to protect journalists at the federal level," Ginsberg explained. "We know that Trump is interested in going after whistleblowers, people who leak, and it's absolutely essential that they are protected and that journalists' sources are protected and journalists are allowed to do their job."

Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump has called for journalists to be executed, suggested news networks he doesn't like should lose their licenses, and has vowed to jail "fake news" reporters during his next term.