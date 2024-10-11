Trump gets harsh FCC response after calling on CBS to lose its license over Harris' 60 Minutes interview

Washington DC - The chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued a scathing response after Donald Trump called on CBS News to be shut down over their recent interview with Kamala Harris .

The Federal Communications Commission recently issued a response after Donald Trump (r.) repeatedly called on CBS News to lose its broadcasting license. © Collage: Jonathan Newton / POOL / AFP & Eric BARADAT / AFP

Last week, Harris did a pre-election interview with the CBS show 60 Minutes, which candidates of both major political parties have done for "more than half a century."

In an unprecedented move, Trump himself turned down the chance to do a parallel interview with 60 Minutes.

He has since argued in several posts on his Truth Social platform that Harris' interview was edited, which he described as "the greatest fraud in broadcast history" and "totally illegal."



"CBS should lose its license... as should all other broadcast licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS - and maybe even WORSE!" Trump shared on Thursday.

According to CNN, FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel issued a statement explaining that the agency "does not and will not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage."

"While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former president may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored,” Rosenworcel said.

“As I've said before," she added, "the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy."