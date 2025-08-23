Trump taps staunch MAGA ally Sergio Gor as ambassador to India

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday tapped close political aide Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India, sending one of his feared enforcers at a delicate time in ties with New Delhi.

Sergio Gor, a close political aide of President Trump, has been tapped as the US ambassador to India. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 38-year-old Gor rose quickly in conservative politics to become one of the most powerful, if low-profile, aides in the White House with a task of vetting some 4,000 appointees to ensure utmost loyalty to Trump.

Gor's enemies include Elon Musk, who, following his spectacular falling-out with Trump, branded Gor a "snake" after he scuttled the tech and aerospace billionaire's choice to lead NASA.

Gor's influence does not include extensive experience in foreign policy, beyond joining travel overseas and leading a purge of National Security Council staffers whose views were called into suspicion.

"For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador," he wrote.

Trump wrote that Gor would also hold a role of special envoy for South and Central Asia.

Trump has largely sidelined traditional diplomats and relied for diplomacy on personal friends, with the State Department's top position for South Asia still vacant.

The nomination comes after a spike in tensions with India, which the US has prioritized as an emerging partner since the 1990s.

Trump has moved to ramp up tariffs on India to pressure it over its purchases of energy from Russia, despite Trump's own diplomacy with counterpart Vladimir Putin.