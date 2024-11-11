Trump picks ex-lawmaker Lee Zeldin to head EPA: "We will restore energy dominance"

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Monday nominated Lee Zeldin, a former congressman and early loyalist of the Republican, to oversee US environmental policy, the latest in a series of swift cabinet choices by the president-elect.

If confirmed by the US Senate as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Trump said Zeldin would be charged with making "swift deregulatory decisions" aimed at rolling back protections enacted by the Joe Biden administration.

"Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies," Trump said in announcing his pick.

A former four-term congressman from New York state, the 44-year-old Zeldin "will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet."

Trump is a global warming skeptic who has mocked Democrats over climate change policy. In 2016 during his first presidential run, he said of the EPA, "We are going to get rid of it in almost every form" and leave "little tidbits" in operation.

During his first term, the EPA faced considerable restructuring and budget cuts, and many of its regulatory roles were scaled back.

Over his own four years in office, Biden has tightened environmental limits, including pollution standards for cars and light trucks aimed at reducing carbon emissions. The outgoing Democrat also introduced regulations aimed at reducing industry emissions of planet-warming methane and toxic mercury.

Trump has long suggested that if elected his administration would take a hatchet to Biden's more restrictive environmental policies.