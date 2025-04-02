Trump piles pressure on Senate Republicans as resolution challenges trade war with Canada

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took to social media to pressure Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans into support his stance on a trade war with Canada.

US President Donad Trump (l.) called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans to support his efforts to impose massive tariffs on Canada. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Al Drago/Getty Images

Trump called out McConnell, along with Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul in a ranting Truth Social post Wednesday morning, calling on them to support efforts to penalize Canada.

The senators, he wrote, "will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale... of large amounts of Fentanyl."

The post came after a group of senators introduced a resolution to nullify Trump's efforts to impose a blanket 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

"The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it."

For it to pass, the resolution needs the support of all Democrats and at least four Republicans in a voted expected to take place Wednesday.

"Why are they allowing Fentanyl to pour into our Country unchecked, and without penalty," Trump asked. "What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome?"