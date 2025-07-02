Petition calls for Melania and Barron Trump to be deported: "On the first boat out!"

Washington DC - A new petition is calling for First Lady Melania Trump to have her naturalized status revoked – just as her husband President Donald Trump has recently done to others.

An online petition is calling for Melania Trump and her family to be stripped of their legal status, as President Trump has done to others. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

The Move On petition, titled "Deport Melania, Melania's parents and Baron in the first round of deportations!", argues that "it is only fair" that the First Lady and her father are "on the first boat out," as the [resident's immigration agenda has been targeting naturalized citizens.

"In addition, Melania's anchor baby, Baron, should be forced to leave as well because we know that his mother's mother was born in a different country," the petition noted, referring to Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship. "That is part of the criteria that Trump is putting into place."

The petition goes on to argue the move would demonstrate that Trump's agenda is "not a matter of favoritism" and is actually focused on national security, as he has regularly insisted.

"If it's good for one, it's good for all! There should be no exceptions! On the first boat or flight out!" it added.

The petition, which to date has over 3,600 signatures of its goal of 4,000, comes as the Trump administration has been aggressively arresting and deporting thousands of undocumented migrants, most of whom are people of color.