Petition calls for Melania and Barron Trump to be deported: "On the first boat out!"
Washington DC - A new petition is calling for First Lady Melania Trump to have her naturalized status revoked – just as her husband President Donald Trump has recently done to others.
The Move On petition, titled "Deport Melania, Melania's parents and Baron in the first round of deportations!", argues that "it is only fair" that the First Lady and her father are "on the first boat out," as the [resident's immigration agenda has been targeting naturalized citizens.
"In addition, Melania's anchor baby, Baron, should be forced to leave as well because we know that his mother's mother was born in a different country," the petition noted, referring to Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship. "That is part of the criteria that Trump is putting into place."
The petition goes on to argue the move would demonstrate that Trump's agenda is "not a matter of favoritism" and is actually focused on national security, as he has regularly insisted.
"If it's good for one, it's good for all! There should be no exceptions! On the first boat or flight out!" it added.
The petition, which to date has over 3,600 signatures of its goal of 4,000, comes as the Trump administration has been aggressively arresting and deporting thousands of undocumented migrants, most of whom are people of color.
Democrats raise questions about Melania's citizenship
Several Democratic politicians have raised questions about Melania's citizenship status, as she moved to New York from her home country of Slovenia back in 1996 and didn't receive her naturalization status until 2006.In June, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett questioned how Melania was granted an EB1 visa, which is typically granted to migrants who have "extraordinary ability," are "an outstanding professor or researcher," or are "a certain multinational executive or manager."
That same month, while speaking at a deportation protest, California Rep. Maxine Waters said, "If [President Trump] wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania."
Since her husband's re-election, Melania has also been noticeably avoiding the public eye and is not staying with Trump in the White House, further fueling rumors about the state of their relationship.
