Trump pitches 50-year mortgage plan in bid to get young people to buy homes

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has proposed the idea of creating a new, 50-year mortgage plan to influence young people to buy homes.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump pitched the idea of a federal 50-year mortgage plan to entice new homeowners. © Alexander Tamargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, the president shared a Truth Social post featuring an image that read "Great American Presidents." It included a photo of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt with the caption "30-year mortgage" alongside a photo of Trump with the caption "50-year mortgage."

According to Politico, the image was a photo of a poster board created by Bill Pulte, the US Director of Federal Housing, who reportedly pitched the idea to the president while at his Palm Beach Golf Club earlier that day.

Less than a half hour after the president shared his post, Pulte shared an X post announcing that they are "indeed" working on the plan, promising it will be "a complete game changer."

The plan intends to entice young people to invest in real estate by lowering monthly payments and the principle needed to buy a home. But the extended time would perceivably result in far more interest accrued by the buyer.

Political commentator Alex Cole pointed out in an X post that "a $400K house at 6% costs $863K on a 30-year mortgage. On Trump's 50-year plan? $1.38M."

"That's half a million more in interest," Cole added. "Trump supporters cheering for 50-year mortgages is like turkeys cheering for Thanksgiving."