Trump pitches 50-year mortgage plan in bid to get young people to buy homes
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has proposed the idea of creating a new, 50-year mortgage plan to influence young people to buy homes.
Over the weekend, the president shared a Truth Social post featuring an image that read "Great American Presidents." It included a photo of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt with the caption "30-year mortgage" alongside a photo of Trump with the caption "50-year mortgage."
According to Politico, the image was a photo of a poster board created by Bill Pulte, the US Director of Federal Housing, who reportedly pitched the idea to the president while at his Palm Beach Golf Club earlier that day.
Less than a half hour after the president shared his post, Pulte shared an X post announcing that they are "indeed" working on the plan, promising it will be "a complete game changer."
The plan intends to entice young people to invest in real estate by lowering monthly payments and the principle needed to buy a home. But the extended time would perceivably result in far more interest accrued by the buyer.
Political commentator Alex Cole pointed out in an X post that "a $400K house at 6% costs $863K on a 30-year mortgage. On Trump's 50-year plan? $1.38M."
"That's half a million more in interest," Cole added. "Trump supporters cheering for 50-year mortgages is like turkeys cheering for Thanksgiving."
Can President Donald Trump actually implement the new plan?
While Trump and Pulte appear confident they can pull off the plan, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act includes a Qualified Mortgage rule that blocks the government from implementing a plan past 30 years.
Two White House officials told Politico they were "blind sided" by the plan, with one claiming Pulte's ideas "a lot of times" are not vetted before being presented to Trump.
"He just sold POTUS a bill of goods that wasn't necessarily accurate," the source said. "He said, 'FDR did it, you can do it, it's gonna be a big thing.' But he didn't tell him about all the unintended consequences."
During an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump insisted the plan is not "a big deal," explaining, "All it means is you pay less per month" which "might help a little bit."
Cover photo: Alexander Tamargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP