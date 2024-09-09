Trump plants seeds for 2024 election cheating claims with "cease and desist" notice

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump still believes that the 2020 election was stolen, and he has promised to do everything he can't to make sure it won't happen again.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump promised to imprison anyone he believes cheated during the election "when" he wins the presidency. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Over the weekend, Trump shared a "CEASE & DESIST" notice on social media, sending a stark warning to any leftists thinking about cheating in November.

"I, together with many attorneys and legal scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant cheating and skulduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump wrote.

He went on to describe the 2020 election as a "disgrace to our nation" but vowed this election will be under "the closest professional scrutiny."

"WHEN I WIN," Trump declared, "those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this depravity of justice does not happen again."

Since his loss to President Joe Biden, Trump has claimed – without evidence – that the election was "stolen" from him.