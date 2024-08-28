Trump claims if Jesus had counted votes in 2020, he would have won California
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently shared what was missing from the 2020 election, which would have helped him gain the victory he has long asserted was stolen from him.
On Tuesday, the Republican presidential candidate sat down for an interview with TV personality Dr. Phil, in which he argued that if those who counted the votes during the election were more "honest," he'd have come out on top in even the most liberal states.
"Democrats play a different game. And you have ballot harvesting, but you also have people getting ballots. I mean, in California, you have people getting seven ballots," Trump argued.
"If Jesus Christ came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, OK?
"In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter – I do great with Hispanics, great, I mean at a level no Republican has ever done - but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California," he continued.
"You think so?" Dr. Phil asked
"Oh, I think so," Trump responded. "I see it – I go around California, they have Trump signs all over the place.
"It's a very dishonest [state], everything is mail-in," he added.
Though President Joe Biden won California by 30 points in 2020, Trump has long claimed that elections in the state, and all others across the US that he lost, were "rigged" against him.
Donald Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was "rigged"
Despite there being no evidence of election fraud, his claims being refuted by countless sources, and having lost over 60 legal cases brought forth by him and his allies, Trump continues to push the conspiracy theory and appears prepared to argue that the 2024 election is also "rigged" if he loses that too.
His claim about California has been met with extra scrutiny, as it is considered one of the most blue states in the country, and a Republican presidential candidate hasn't won the state since George HW Bush in 1988.
The former president has also gone out of his way over the years to maintain support from Christian voters, as he has regularly likened himself and his political struggles to Christ, and even began selling signed bibles earlier this year.
