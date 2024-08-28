Trump claims if Jesus had counted votes in 2020, he would have won California

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently shared what was missing from the 2020 election, which would have helped him gain the victory he has long asserted was stolen from him.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump claimed that if Jesus Christ came down from Heaven to count votes in the 2020 election, he would have won California. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & JIM WATSON / AFP

On Tuesday, the Republican presidential candidate sat down for an interview with TV personality Dr. Phil, in which he argued that if those who counted the votes during the election were more "honest," he'd have come out on top in even the most liberal states.

"Democrats play a different game. And you have ballot harvesting, but you also have people getting ballots. I mean, in California, you have people getting seven ballots," Trump argued.

"If Jesus Christ came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, OK?

"In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter – I do great with Hispanics, great, I mean at a level no Republican has ever done - but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California," he continued.

"You think so?" Dr. Phil asked

"Oh, I think so," Trump responded. "I see it – I go around California, they have Trump signs all over the place.

"It's a very dishonest [state], everything is mail-in," he added.

Though President Joe Biden won California by 30 points in 2020, Trump has long claimed that elections in the state, and all others across the US that he lost, were "rigged" against him.