Trump plays defense for Vance amid "childless cat ladies" fallout: "He loves family!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was forced to defend his VP pick, JD Vance, who has garnered a ton of bad press recently.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) defended past controversial comments made by his running mate JD Vance (l.) about "childless cat ladies." © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ABACAPRESS

Vance, who Trump recently announced as his running mate, has been facing heightened criticism after a clip from 2021 resurfaced of him making insulting statements about "childless" people.

His remarks have sparked backlash from a number of politicians and celebrities – and have ignited rumors that Trump may be regretting his pick.

On Monday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who asked him to reassure voters that Vance was actually an "excellent" pick.

"He made a certain statement having to do with families," Trump said.

"That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t a member of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have – he's not against anything."

"But he loves family," he added. "It's very important to him."