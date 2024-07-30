Trump plays defense for Vance amid "childless cat ladies" fallout: "He loves family!"
Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was forced to defend his VP pick, JD Vance, who has garnered a ton of bad press recently.
Vance, who Trump recently announced as his running mate, has been facing heightened criticism after a clip from 2021 resurfaced of him making insulting statements about "childless" people.
His remarks have sparked backlash from a number of politicians and celebrities – and have ignited rumors that Trump may be regretting his pick.
On Monday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who asked him to reassure voters that Vance was actually an "excellent" pick.
"He made a certain statement having to do with families," Trump said.
"That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t a member of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have – he's not against anything."
"But he loves family," he added. "It's very important to him."
JD Vance has doubled down on his controversial remarks
In the resurfaced clip, Vance attempted to make the bizarre argument that the Democratic Party is "controlled by people without children," and that people without children "don't have a stake" in the country's future.
Following immense backlash, Vance has doubled down, insisting that the substance of what he said was true while trying to rebrand his comments as a pro-family message.
During his interview, Trump was asked to give a message to women watching who do not have children, to which he said, "Sometimes it doesn't work out… you don't meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person, but you're just as good, in many cases a lot better than a person… in a family situation."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ABACAPRESS