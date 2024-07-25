Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's "childless cat ladies" comments with emotional response

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Jennifer Aniston recently went viral after she criticized politician JD Vance for his past remarks regarding something very personal to her.

Actor Jennifer Aniston (r.) recently went viral after she criticized vice presidential nominee JD Vance for his past comments about childless women. © Collage: ALEX WONG & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Vance, who Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently chose to be his running mate, has been facing criticism after a clip of him making some offensive statements about childless women during an interview from 2021 recently resurfaced on social media.

Vance told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

"It's just a basic fact – you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC – the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," Vance continued.

"And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"

On Wednesday, Aniston shared the clip on her Instagram story, along with a caption stating, "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States."

"All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," she continued.

"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."