Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's "childless cat ladies" comments with emotional response
Los Angeles, California - Friends star Jennifer Aniston recently went viral after she criticized politician JD Vance for his past remarks regarding something very personal to her.
Vance, who Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently chose to be his running mate, has been facing criticism after a clip of him making some offensive statements about childless women during an interview from 2021 recently resurfaced on social media.
Vance told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."
"It's just a basic fact – you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC – the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," Vance continued.
"And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"
On Wednesday, Aniston shared the clip on her Instagram story, along with a caption stating, "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States."
"All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," she continued.
"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."
Why Jennifer Aniston took JD Vance's remarks personally
Back in 2022, Aniston revealed in an interview with Allure that she tried "everything" to get pregnant, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), but to no avail.
She shared that it was "hard" over the years, as she faced public speculation and ridicule regarding her never having children, but went on to say, "The ship has sailed."
As Vance, who was once a very outspoken critic of the former president, is now running alongside Trump and may end up being the next Vice President of the US, his policy positions have been under heavy scrutiny, particularly where he stands on women's health issues.
He has been very open about his opposition to abortion rights in the past – during a podcast interview in 2022, Vance boldly stated, "I certainly would like abortion to be illegal nationally."
Most recently, he has softened that stance – aligning with Trump's agenda, which pushes the idea that laws around abortion should be left to states, straying away from talks of a national ban, which has proven to be very unpopular with voters.
Back in June, Vance was among the Senate Republicans that voted against the Right to IVF act, which sought to make access to the treatment legal across the country.
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WONG & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP